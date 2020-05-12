First Romanian educational tablet has been launched, project initiated by MEP Victor Negrescu

A team coordinated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEP Victor Negrescu made up of teachers, entrepreneurs in the digital field, representatives of civil society and public figures launched on Tuesday the first Romanian educational tablet during an online conference.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by Victor Negrescu, the mobile device contains applications and educational materials adapted to digital education, and the initiators of the project propose free distribution, through educational institutions, of several hundred educational tablets to children in the most disadvantaged backgrounds and the organization of specialized courses and training for students and teachers, the provision of user guides and the development of initiatives aimed at increasing the quality of the educational process.

"We have created, together with a diverse team of people who want to support Romanian education in this difficult period, a Romanian tablet, integrating existing IT solutions, so that the tablet become an educational tool, easy to use by children and teachers alike," said Victor Negrescu.

According to the press release, the tablet provides access to approximately 100 educational applications and sites, has a remote control system, contains parental control tools and is supervised to ensure its exclusive use for educational purposes by students and schools.

"We have figures from the Ministry of Education, which point out that there are 250,000 children without access to devices connected to the internet. However, we also have an IRES study, which shows that approximately 900,000 children have limited or no access to such devices or a permanent internet connection. It is clear that in Romania there are great shortcomings in terms of access to education, and especially access to digital education. And education, even in online or digital form, should not be a privilege. We have decided to get involved and we urge other social and economic actors to get involved in order to help children in Romania to keep in touch with school," the PSD MEP stated.

MEP Victor Negrescu also said that the European Commission will soon launch a strategy on digital education, and that he was recently appointed rapporteur of the European Parliament on building these policies.