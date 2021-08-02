 
     
Five COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

vaccin doctor jenssen covid J&J

Another five Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are two men and three women who were hospitalised in the counties of Calarasi, Cluj, Neamt, Satu Mare and Timis.

All deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,291 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

