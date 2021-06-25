 
     
Five-month budget deficit widens to 2.29 pct of GDP, yet sees YoY improvement

Five months into 2021, Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 2.29 percent of GDP - 26.18 billion lei - from 1.81 percent of GDP at the end of April; this figure is however an improvement from 3.68 percent of GDP recorded in the same period last year, shows data released today by the Finance Ministry.

"This result was achieved as investment expenditures over January - May 2021 were by 3.88 billion lei higher YoY, and the exceptional payments generated by the COVID-19 epidemic amounted to 6.56 billion lei (10.44 billion lei, respectively 0.91 percent of GDP)," the Finance Ministry said.

This year's cash budget deficit target is 7.16 percent of GDP, Agerpres informs.

