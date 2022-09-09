 
     
Five people infected with West Nile virus reported in Romania last week

West Nile

Five people were infected with the West Nile virus in the last week in Romania, with the total number of those infected reaching 23, the National Institute of Public Health informed on Friday.

The 23 cases were recorded from the beginning of the surveillance of the infection with this virus on June 6 through September 8.

A breakdown by county of the West Nile virus infections in Romania follows: Bucharest City (11), Braila County (2), Constanta County (2), Galati County (1), Dambovita County (1 ), Giurgiu County (1), Ilfov County (1), Iasi County (3), Olt County (1). A West Nile virus infection case had double exposure both in the City of Bucharest and in the county of Constanta.

Two deaths were reported, one each in Constanta County and Braila County.

