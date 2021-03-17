 
     
Five young people from Afghanistan hidden in truck attempt to cross border at Nadlac II

Five young people from Afghanistan were caught trying to leave the country illegally, hiding in a truck loaded with car accessories, which was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, according to AGERPRES.

The truck was driven by a Bulgarian and was transporting the goods to Germany, the Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.

In the trailer, the border police found, among the boxes of goods, the five foreigners, and after the verifications it was established that they are citizens of Afghanistan, aged between 15 and 27, asylum seekers in Romania.

Migrants risk being prosecuted for attempting to cross the border illegally, and the driver for trafficking in migrants.

