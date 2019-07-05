 
     
Floods and overflows of alert quotas in the hydrographic basins in four counties

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) on Friday issued new Code Yellow alerts for the hydrographic basins in four counties.

According to hydrologists, until 12 am, considering the registered precipitations, the forecasts and the propagation, there could be overflows of the alert quotas on the small rivers in the hydrographic basins: Ialomita - upper basin and middle basin tributaries (Dambovita and Prahova counties), Dambovita - middle basin tributaries and Raul Doamnei - upper basin and middle and lowers basins tributaries (Arges and Dambovita counties).

