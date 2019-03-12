Fly Dubai cancels flight with B737 MAX aircraft from Bucharest

The flight FZ 1796 from Fly Dubai due to depart from Bucharest to Dubai on Tuesday night at 23:30hrs was canceled, the air operator ensuring for the 60 passengers a rescheduling with a flight on March 13 and hotel accommodation after the flights with Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft were suspended in Romania for an indefinite period in both the national airspace and the airports according to the directives of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), informs the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB).

"The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued two directives: an airworthiness emergency directive and a safety directive. The airworthiness emergency directive has imposed the suspension of commercial air transport operations of the two Boeing 737 (MAX 8 and MAX 9) across the European Union, and through the safety directive, commercial flights with the two types of Boeing aircraft previously specified to, from and above the European Union airspace were banned. Thus in Romania, flights with Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737 MAX 9 were suspended for an indefinite period from 21:00hrs local time on March 12, 2019, both in the national airspace and at airports following the EASA directives," reads a CNAB statement.

Fly Dubai is the only company to operate regular flights to Bucharest with B737 MAX aircraft.

AGERPRES .