FM Manescu, ambassador Noble discuss rights of Romanian citizens in UK in Brexit context

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, had a meeting on Friday with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania, Andrew Noble, discussing with him the situation of the Romanian citizens in the UK, post-Brexit, a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), sent to AGERPRES, informs.

"The discussion focused particularly on the Romanian-British cooperation in the near future, in the context marked by developments regarding the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union. The Romanian dignitary reconfirmed Romania's interest in an orderly exit of the United Kingdom. In that context, the minister reiterated the particular attention that the Romanian side gives to safeguarding the rights of the Romanian citizens in the Kingdom," the quoted source shows.Both parties emphasized the good cooperation throughout Romania's mandate as the President of the Council of the European Union in the first half of this year, MAE mentions.