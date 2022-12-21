Fog reduces visibility on roads of five counties

The Infotrafic Center within the Romanian Police informed that, on Wednesday morning, the fog reduces visibility on the roads of five counties, told Agerpres.

"On several roads within the radius of Ilfov, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi and Valcea counties, the fog reduces visibility in traffic below 200 meters, in some places even below 50 meters," a press release of the Infotrafic Center mentions.

Drivers are advised to use their lights appropriately, avoid stopping on traffic lanes, reduce speed and increase the safety distance between vehicles.