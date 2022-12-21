 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Fog reduces visibility on roads of five counties

ziuaconstanta.ro
ceata

The Infotrafic Center within the Romanian Police informed that, on Wednesday morning, the fog reduces visibility on the roads of five counties, told Agerpres.

"On several roads within the radius of Ilfov, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi and Valcea counties, the fog reduces visibility in traffic below 200 meters, in some places even below 50 meters," a press release of the Infotrafic Center mentions.

Drivers are advised to use their lights appropriately, avoid stopping on traffic lanes, reduce speed and increase the safety distance between vehicles.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.