Food safety agency orders checks for EU poultry meat, eggs, following Poland-related salmonella alerts

The National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) has initiated controls along Romania's entire processing and marketing chain for poultry meat and eggs from EU countries after an increase in recent months of salmonella alerts for poultry meat coming from Poland and other countries, ANSVSA vice president Mihai Ponea on Thursday.

"ANSVSA ordered in the next period controls along the entire segment of poultry meat and eggs coming from other member states, and particularly from Poland. We will collect meat samples in order to prevent or even reduce to zero the risk that poultry meat contaminated with Salmonella enteritidis or typhimorium reaches the consumer. (...) A widespread control action has started, that will run for 3 months, we will collect samples from supermarkets, the processing facilities, warehouses, from the entire chain for products originating from these states. The controls started a week ago, we collect samples of poultry meat originating from other member states and especially from Poland, in order to make sure that only safe products are put on the Romanian market," explained Mihai Ponea.

The ANSVSA vice-president specified that alerts for the presence of salmonella in poultry meat from Poland increased 40 percent over August - October 2021 compared to the similar period of 2020, and that for this reason every shipment of poultry meat and eggs from EU countries will be thoroughly verified for salmonella, Agerpres informs.