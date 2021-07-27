Football: Rapid leads League I after second leg

Rapid leads Football League I after second leg, 2021-2022 edition, following the matches that took place Friday through Monday.

Ranking

Place Team M V E D GM-GR P

1 Rapid 2 2 0 0 3-0 6

2 CFR Cluj 2 2 0 0 5-3 6

3 FCSB 2 1 1 0 4-1 4

4 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 1 0 3-1 4

5 Farul 2 1 1 0 2-0 4

6 UTA 2 1 1 0 1-0 4

6 FC Botosani 2 1 1 0 1-0 4

8 Dinamo 2 1 0 1 3-3 3

8 FC U Craiova 1948 2 1 0 1 3-3 3

10 Gaz Metan Medias 2 1 0 1 1-2 3

11 Universitatea Craiova 2 1 0 1 2-4 3

12 Chindia Targoviste 2 0 1 1 1-2 1

13 FC Voluntari 2 0 0 2 2-4 0

14 FC Arges 2 0 0 2 0-2 0

15 Academica Clinceni 2 0 0 2 1-4 0

16 CS Mioveni 2 0 0 2 0-3 0

Legend: M - matches, V - victories, E - evens, D - defeats, GM - goals marked, GR - goals received, P - points.