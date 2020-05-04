Ford Craiova to manufacture its own face masks, shields

The Ford Craiova factory, which resumed one-shift staged production on Monday, will make its own face masks and shields to provide an additional level of protection for some operations within the plant.

According to press statement released by Ford Romania, in addition to implementing all the general health protection regulations, Ford will in some cases design even stricter measures than those currently in force, which apply globally to Ford Motor Company, to secure the best possible protection for all its employees."Ford will produce face masks for use at its plants throughout Europe. The face masks provided by the company will have to be worn by anyone working or visiting a Ford facility, in accordance with the company's global protocols. By manufacturing masks for its own use, the company is helping reduce the demand on supply chains for personal protective equipment that is needed by medical staff and other industries. Moreover, Ford Craiova manufactures its own face shield, providing an additional level of protection for some plant operations. The company has prepared a comprehensive package of measures, but above all, it appeals to employees' sense of responsibility and discipline for their proper and correct implementation," Ford officials are quoted as saying in a press statement.