Foreign Affairs Ministry: 187 Romanians, four British nationals flown to Romania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 187 Romanians and four British nationals have been flown to Romania from the UK on Thursday, following joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The action is part of a series of steps taken to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian citizens who reside abroad and who were affected by the air traffic restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said.

Among the repatriated Romanians are some who could not extend their stay in the respective states for various reasons.

The returnees were brought home aboard a special flight operated by a private company on the route Bucharest - London - Bucharest.

A number of 38 Romanians and a Bulgarian national were also flown to the UK as part of the said repatriation efforts.

The Foreign Ministry takes this opportunity to emphasize the importance of carefully checking, prior to any travel, the information posted on its website regarding travel advice and alerts, as well as the information of interest published on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular missions abroad.