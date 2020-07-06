Foreign Affairs Ministry: 281 Romanians flown home from the Netherlands and Spain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the repatriation this weekend of 281 Romanians - 216 from Spain and 65 from the Netherlands - following the steps taken by the Romanian authorities to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian citizens who reside abroad and who were affected by the air traffic restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the repatriated Romanians are some who could not extend their stay in the respective states for various reasons.

The returnees were brought home aboard three special flights operated by Tarom on the routes Bucharest - Amsterdam - Bucharest, Bucharest - Madrid - Bucharest, and Bucharest - Barcelona - Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry said.

Several foreign citizens residing in Romania - four Bulgarians, 13 Spaniards, one Dutch and one Peruvian citizen were also flown to Romania as part of the repatriation efforts of the Romanian authorities

The Foreign Ministry takes this opportunity to emphasize the importance of carefully checking, prior to any travel, the information posted on its website regarding travel advice and alerts, as well as the information of interest published on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular missions abroad.