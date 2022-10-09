Foreign Affairs Ministry brings tribute to memory of Holocaust victims from WW II

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays tribute on Sunday to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust during the World War II and expresses its solidarity with its survivors, a message sent on the occasion of the National Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust in Romania.

"The promotion of diversity, of respect for the other, the equality of each human being in relation to others in terms of respect for fundamental rights and freedoms are essential principles for the development of a democratic society. The importance of combating and condemning as strongly as possible the narratives of Holocaust denial and distortion is more obvious than ever, and the adoption, in May 2021, of the National Strategy for preventing and combating anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech represents the latest expression of Romania's constant efforts to preserve the memory of the past, protect survivors and combat intolerance and discrimination," a press release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES, reads.In this context, the Ministry reaffirms its determination to actively contribute to these efforts, by supporting it in the process of implementing the Strategy.In Romania, by Government Decision 672 of May 5, 2004 was approved the date of October 9 for the official national commemoration of Holocaust Day. This date marks the beginning of the deportations of Jews to Transnistria in 1941. Based on this decision, every year, on October 9, the Romanian authorities organize events dedicated to the memory of the Holocaust, including conferences, seminars, book launches, performances, school competitions.