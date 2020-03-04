Foreign Affairs senior official Feruta, director Ola Henrikson address Romania's cooperation with IOM

Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta on Wednesday talked with the Regional Director of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)'s Regional Office for the EU, Norway and Switzerland Ola Henrikson, on a visit to Romania, the talks being focused on the cooperation between the Romanian Government and the IOM, a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

Cornel Feruta brought to mind the steady cooperation between the Romanian gov't and the International Organisation for Migration, materialised in particular in the Emergency Regime Transit Centre in Timisoara, the two senior officials saying that the centre is an important tool for the international policy of refugee protection and it creates the starting point for the development of the bilateral cooperation.The Romanian dignitary stressed the importance of the IOM as a worldwide leader organisation in the migration phenomenon's management, especially in the current int'l context marked by significant flows of migrants and refugees. In this respect, Cornel Feruta appreciated the IOM's assistance in the joint operations of repatriating the Romanian citizens found in vulnerable situations and expressed the openness of the Romanian side to continue the dialogue and to identify the possibilities of cooperation at bilateral and multilateral level.The year 2015 saw the inking of the Collaboration Agreement between the MAE and the IOM, an accord that provides for the coordination of the activities in connection with the assisted repatriation of the Romanian citizens in vulnerable situations, the source says.AGERPRES