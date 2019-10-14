 
     
Foreign direct investment in Romania increases by over 2.84pct, Jan.-Aug. 2019

Agerpres
BNR

Foreign direct investment in Romania increased in the first eight months of 2019 by 2.84pct compared with the same period one year ago, to 3.581 billion euros, according to data released on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania amounted to 3.581 billion euros (as against 3.482 billion euros in January-August 2018), out of which the equity investment (including the estimated net reinvested profit) totalled 2.582 billion euros, while intra-group loans recorded a net worth of 999 million euros," according to BNR. 

Between January and August 2019, the number of start-ups established on foreign capital increased by 0.8pct, compared with the same period of the previous year, to 3,777 units, according to centralised data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC). 

The 3,777 new companies had a subscribed share capital of 16.53 million US dollars, up 42.6pct from January-August 2018. 

As of August 31, 2019, the largest number of companies on foreign capital was established by investors from Italy (48,319), but the highest value of the share capital was provided by Dutch companies, of 12.464 billion US dollars, in 5,362 companies.

