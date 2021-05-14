Foreign direct investments in Romania reach 1.535 billion euro in Q1

Foreign direct investments have reached 1.535 billion euro in the first three months, compared to a negative value of 399 million euro in the similar period of 2020, according to data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent on Friday.

"Direct investments of non-residents in Romania totaled 1.535 billion euro (compared to -399 million euro in the January - March 2020 period), of which participations in capital (including estimated reinvested net profit) had the net value of 1.371 billion euro, while intra-group credits recorded the net value of 164 million euro," the release says.

The number of newly-established companies with foreign capital has risen, in the first three months of 2021, by 2.9 pct, compared to the similar period of 2020, to 1,236 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

The 1,236 new companies had a social capital totaling 12.316 million dollars, 6.1 times as large as that of companies established January-March 2020, which was 2.015 million dollars.

At the end of March 2021, in Romania there were 232,212 companies with foreign participation in their capital. The value of said capital stood at 64.943 billion dollars.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation had investors from Italy, namely 49,827 (total capital 3.859 billion dollars), but the largest value of capital belongs to Dutch companies, namely 13.112 billion dollars in 5,559 companies, reports agerpres.