Foreign exchange reserves, up to 59.77 billion euros in December 2023

Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) reached, at the end of December 2023, 59.77 billion euros, an increase of 1.48% compared to the level of 58.894 billion euros on 30 November 2023 and 46.636 billion euros on 31 December 2022, BNR informs in a press release, Agerpres reports.

During the month of December, there were inflows of 4.999 billion euros, representing the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by credit institutions at the BNR, replenishment of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance (including from the European Commission) and others, and outflows of 4.123 billion euros, representing the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by the credit institutions at BNR, interest and rate payments on the account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency, payments on the account of the European Commission and others.

According to BNR, the level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 6.213 billion euros.

Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on December 31, 2023 were 65.983 billion euros, compared to 65.081 billion euros on November 30, 2023 and 52.305 billion euros on December 31, 2022.The payments due in January 2024 in the account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to approximately 904 million euros, the National Bank emphasizes.