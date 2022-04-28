Foreign Minister Aurescu attends signing of Declaration for the Future of the Internet

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Thursday via video conference in the signing ceremony of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet, an event organized in hybrid format by the US Administration/the White House National Security Council, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release, stating that Aurescu participated in the approval and virtual signing of the Declaration along with senior officials from over 60 states who share its principles and vision about an open and secure internet that respects democratic values and human rights, Agerpres.ro informs.

Attending the event were senior representatives of the US, EU, Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, as co-initiators of the Declaration.

"The launch of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet is the expression of a joint democratic vision of the digital future, by supporting a set of principles that promote an open, free, interoperable and reliable global internet while ensuring the protection of human rights in the digital space. The Declaration promotes a multi-stakeholder approach, establishing and supporting a partnership among governments, authorities, the civil society, industry and any other stakeholders interested in adhering to these principles. The joint initiative is driven by the need for increased and continuous efforts to maintain a single global internet in the context of the growing risks and challenges of the digital space. Today's threats target multiple corporate and economic aspects, including the benefits of internet connectivity, through malicious cyber activities, misinformation, the use of personal data, surveillance and control," the statement reads.