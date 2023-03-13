Foreign Minister Aurescu, invited to Government's Question Time

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu is invited to the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday for a 'Government's Question Time' session.

The Chamber meeting is scheduled for 4.00 pm and the minister's presence has been requested by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) parliamentary group.

The debate topics are: "the failure of Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the measures considered to achieve this failed goal; a briefing on the works carried out by the Ukrainian authorities on the Bystroye Canal without the approval of the Romanian side, works that are said to generate possible economic and environmental damages to Romania, and how these damages would be recovered; the measures taken by the Foreign Ministry on a diplomatic and legal level in the Bystroye Canal case aimed at stopping this environmental disaster with serious consequences on Romania," according to the AUR representatives.