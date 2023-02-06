Foreign Ministry: Nine more Romanian students - affected by earthquake in Turkey; five request return to Romania

The Romanian Embassy in Ankara was notified by family members from Romania regarding the situation of another group of nine Romanian Erasmus students, located in Turkey, in Kayseri, an area where, according to available information, the earthquakes did not cause significant material destruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Monday.

In the dialogue with the diplomatic mission, the family members emphasized that the condition of the students is good. Five of them requested assistance in order to return to Romania, and the representatives of the diplomatic mission maintain the dialogue with them, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Agerpres.

According to the ministry, at the level of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara, a notification was received regarding the presence of a woman with Romanian citizenship, mother of four children, who is safe.

At the same time, a request for information and assistance concerning a Romanian citizen in a penitentiary in the Republic of Turkey was received from Romania. The representatives of the embassy took the necessary steps to obtain information.

Until this moment, there have been no reports from the Turkish authorities regarding possible Romanian citizens affected by the earthquakes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Romanian Embassy in Ankara continues the dialogue with the Turkish authorities and with the Romanian citizens who contacted the diplomatic mission and provides consular assistance, according to the legal powers.

The MAE reiterates the recommendation addressed to Romanian citizens in the areas affected by the earthquake to obtain information from official sources about the evolution of the situation on the spot and to comply with the instructions of the Turkish authorities.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the following telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara: +90.312.447.7945 and +90.312.447.7940, calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and answered by Call operators Center in permanent mode. At the same time, Romanian citizens have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the consular section in Ankara: +90.532.318.1726.