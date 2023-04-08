Foreign Ministry: Romania strongly condemns terror attack in Tel Aviv

Romania strongly condemns the terror attack in Tel Aviv, with victims and wounded, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Saturday."Romania strongly condemns the terror attack in Tel Aviv, with victims & wounded also among foreign citizens. Our thoughts & prayers are with them & their close ones. Such acts must have no place in our world & we renew our call for de-escalation of all tensions," MAE shows in a Twitter post.
Israel announced on Friday evening the mobilisation of reserve police units and additional military forces after three people were killed in two bombings amid a further escalation of tensions, AFP reports.
On Friday night, a man in his 30s was killed in a car bomb attack on the Tel Aviv waterfront in which five other people were injured. Emergency services described the victims as "tourists." The driver was shot, police said.