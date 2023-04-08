 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Foreign Ministry: Romania strongly condemns terror attack in Tel Aviv

wikimedia.org
mae

Romania strongly condemns the terror attack in Tel Aviv, with victims and wounded, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Saturday.

"Romania strongly condemns the terror attack in Tel Aviv, with victims & wounded also among foreign citizens. Our thoughts & prayers are with them & their close ones. Such acts must have no place in our world & we renew our call for de-escalation of all tensions," MAE shows in a Twitter post.

Israel announced on Friday evening the mobilisation of reserve police units and additional military forces after three people were killed in two bombings amid a further escalation of tensions, AFP reports.

On Friday night, a man in his 30s was killed in a car bomb attack on the Tel Aviv waterfront in which five other people were injured. Emergency services described the victims as "tourists." The driver was shot, police said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.