Foreign Ministry: Swiss authorities put Romania on list of countries with high SARS-CoV-2 infection risk

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Swiss federal authorities announced new entry rules, applicable as of August 8 at 0:00 hrs, and which also apply for entering the Principality of Liechtenstein; a 10-day quarantine period has been introduced for travelers form Romania, with certain exceptions.

Romania has been included on the list of the countries with high risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and all the persons entering Switzerland who have been in Romania in the last 14 days must enter quarantine (self-isolation) at home or at another suitable location for 10 days, immediately after arrival. The quarantined (self-isolating) persons are required to contact the cantonal health authorities within two days after entering the country and to follow their instructions.

According to current regulations, the quarantine (self-isolation) period cannot be interrupted following a negative test for the novel coronavirus. Failure to comply with these measures is punishable by a fine of up to 10,000 Swiss francs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The following categories of persons are exempted from the quarantine (self-isolation) requirement, provided that they do not show specific symptoms of COVID-19:

* the persons who provide in a professional and organized manner the transport (by road, rail, air or waterway) of goods and persons and who have been for this reason on the territory of a state with a high infection risk in the last 14 days;

* the persons who come from Romania and who transit the Swiss territory directly heading for other states. In such cases, the Swiss authorities may require the submission of justification documents proving the need to transit Switzerland (eg domicile/residence/right of stay/employment contract/any other proof of the need to enter Swiss territory, such as a certificate for imperative medical treatment, a study certificate, etc.);

* the persons who have been directly transiting the territory of Romania or of another state with a high risk of infection for less than 24 hours;

* the employees who are directly involved in ensuring the proper functioning of the Swiss medical and/or public order and security system;

* the persons traveling to the Swiss Confederation for professional or medical purposes, daily or for a period of no more than five days, whose travel is absolutely necessary and cannot be delayed.

Information on the new measures is available at the following links: berna.mae.ro/, www.bag.admin.ch.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds the Romanian citizens that they can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Bern at: +41 31 351 36 39 or +41 31 351 05 46, with the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and handled by call center operators on a permanent basis. Also, the Romanian citizens in a difficult, special or urgent situation can call the diplomatic mission at: +41 76 387 50 05.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recommends consulting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51909, www.mae.ro/node/51979, berna.mae.ro and www.mae.ro.