Former Bucharest Mayor Oprescu sentenced to ten years, eight months in prison for corruption

Former Bucharest City Mayor Sorin Oprescu on Friday was sentenced by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to ten years and eight months in prison for bribery, setting up an organised criminal group and abuse of office. The sentence is final and binding, Agerpres reports.

Oprescu was accused of receiving in September 2015 at his home in Ciolpani, 25,000 euros from his subordinate Bogdan Popa, a former director of the Cemeteries Administration, allegedly proceeds of corruption.Initially, the court of first instance, the Bucharest Tribunal, sentenced Oprescu in May 2019 to five years and four months in prison, a sentence increased by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to ten years and eight months after the judges found the setting up of the organised criminal group to have been in an aggravated form.