Former MP Ghita, acquitted in court case with former police chiefs, prosecutors

The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted former MP Sebastian Ghita in a case in which he is tried alongside former heads of police and prosecutor's offices, under a non-final ruling.

At the same time, the ordered the preventive arrest warrant on Ghita to be rescinded, his assets under a lien be freed he be paid the bail of 54 million lei.In the same case, the magistrates decided that the other defendants should be acquitted, as their deeds do not exist or are criminalised under the law.They are Liviu Tudose, a former prosecutor general of the Prosecutor's Office with the Ploiesti Court of Appeal; Viorel Dosaru, former head of the Prahova County Police Inspectorate; Constantin Ispas, police officer, and Aurelian Constantin Mihaila - a former deputy prosecutor general with the Prosecutor's Office of the Ploiesti Court of Appeal.