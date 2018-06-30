Former PM Ciolos, about Rosia Montana's inclusion at UNESCO:Gov't deprives are of development and promotion instrument

Former premier Dacian Ciolos wrote on Sunday evening on his Facebook page that through suspending the UNESCO registration of the Rosia Montana site, the gov't "is depriving this area of a hard to top promotion and development instrument."

"Rosia Montana is one of the most attractive places I know. A place millions of tourists might fall in love with. By requesting the suspension of the inclusion of the Rosia Montana mining cultural landscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the government is depriving this area of a hard to top development and promotion instrument. Thus the gov't is transforming Rosia Montana in a prisoner of a process the very those who constitute today the political majority have triggered and complicated," Dacian Ciolos wrote.He also specified that at present, the heritage law in Romania protects the respective site and "this protection cannot be called into question by any commitment a politician or the other have taken in the state's name.""At present, the heritage law in Romania is protecting this site and this protection cannot be called into question by any commitment a politician or the other have taken in the state's name, disregarding this reality. The UNESCO recognition is made based upon this legislation in force with or without the international protection 'suspended' today by PSD-ALDE [Social Democratic Party-Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, e.n.]. The UNESCO protection would however grant Rosia Montana an unparalleled promotion means for a durable economic and social development," Dacian Ciolos further showed.