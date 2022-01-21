Former PM Citu, worried about evolution of some economic indicators, rising before economic crisis

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Alba Iulia, that he is worried about the evolution of some economic indicators, the former prime minister adding that any sign from the rating agencies showing that Romania is not moving in the right direction, will mean even higher borrowing costs.

"I am concerned about the evolution of economic indicators that are linked, of course, to inflation, interest rates. We usually see an increase in inflation and interest rates before an economic crisis. And it only depends on the solutions we will take at government level so as not to have an economic crisis. We will find and we have solutions, we just have to sit down and look for them, because if we managed to find solutions when the economy was closed for two months - there is no bigger challenge to get the economy out of such a crisis - we will also find now. You just have to accept that there is a problem and then come up with a solution," the PNL leader told a news conference, Agerpres.ro informs.

Asked by journalists if the Ministry of Finance' s high borrowing costs were discussed within the coalition, Florin Citu replied that he had spoken about these concerns of his both publicly and within the coalition.

"I am confident that we will have a coalition (reunion) in the next period in which the Minister of Finance will explain whether these concerns of mine are shared by them as well. I hope that the evolution of interest rates or the measures we will take will not lead to an even higher increase in interest rates, in inflation. We are waiting for Romania's evaluation by the rating agencies in March and any sign from the rating agencies showing that Romania is not going in the right direction will mean even higher borrowing costs for Romania. That is why we must be very careful with the measures we take. All of them should go in the direction of maintaining the deficit at least at the level we assumed at the beginning of the year," he explained.