Former president Traian Basescu: 'Every pensioner is robbed by PNL gov't, PSD former gov't'

Former Romania President Traian Basescu accuses the PNL (ruling National Liberal Party, ed. n.) and PSD (former ruling Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) of robbing pensioners by not applying the indexing to the inflation rate on 1 January of each year, as required by law.

"Every pensioner is robbed by the PNL government and the former PSD government, which has fooled you with former PSD Labour minister [Lia Olguta] Vasilescu's law, on average 904 lei in 2020. The Liberals still have the excuse of the crisis, but Olguta and [currently jailed former PSD leader] Dragnea planned the theft before the crisis started; total amount stolen from the pockets of 5.16 million pensioners in 2020 - 4,664,640,000 lei or 965,763,975 euro; for four years I have been warning that pensioners are being robbed by the failure to apply the indexing on January 1st of each year, as required by Law 263 of 2010," Basescu wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Basescu also criticizes the "elected or self-titled" leaders of pensioners, who "have caught the taste of the presence on television, where they shamelessly hurry to lick any crook of politician who pays attention to them".

AGERPRES .