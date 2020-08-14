 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former president Traian Basescu: 'Every pensioner is robbed by PNL gov't, PSD former gov't'

Facebook
basescu

Former Romania President Traian Basescu accuses the PNL (ruling National Liberal Party, ed. n.) and PSD (former ruling Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) of robbing pensioners by not applying the indexing to the inflation rate on 1 January of each year, as required by law.

"Every pensioner is robbed by the PNL government and the former PSD government, which has fooled you with former PSD Labour minister [Lia Olguta] Vasilescu's law, on average 904 lei in 2020. The Liberals still have the excuse of the crisis, but Olguta and [currently jailed former PSD leader] Dragnea planned the theft before the crisis started; total amount stolen from the pockets of 5.16 million pensioners in 2020 - 4,664,640,000 lei or 965,763,975 euro; for four years I have been warning that pensioners are being robbed by the failure to apply the indexing on January 1st of each year, as required by Law 263 of 2010," Basescu wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Basescu also criticizes the "elected or self-titled" leaders of pensioners, who "have caught the taste of the presence on television, where they shamelessly hurry to lick any crook of politician who pays attention to them".

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.