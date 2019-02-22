Former UDMR leader Marko says UDMR wants principle of subsidiarity, including autonomy, applied

Former national leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Marko Bela told a convention of the UDMR Congress on Saturday Union Congress that the Hungarians want to the principle of subsidiarity, which includes autonomy, to be applied and that they have the right to a Europe of regions.

"There is another important right of ours: the right to be in Europe; we have the right to say what Europe we want. There are rights in Europe, but we want the principle of subsidiarity, which also includes autonomy, to apply. We have the right to a Europe of regions; we have the right not to say firmly no to hatred, populism and nationalism, the right to our native land, to democracy, to have the right to the Europe we want. These are not the rights of UDMR only, but Transylvania's Hungarians as well," Marko said according to official translation.He also said that having laws, such as the one that guarantees the use of mother tongue, is useless as long as the laws are not being observed."Having laws that guarantee the use of mother tongue is useless as long as they not being observed, as not observed are also other laws, and the Constitution. If the law can be used and interpreted by anyone as they see fit, there is no longer democracy. Because in 1989 we all fought and won this right to democracy; Romanians and we, the Hungarians, have the right to get that part of the national budget that we deserve, and form that share we have the right to finance schools and faculties, including the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Targu Mures [providing Hungarian language tuition]. We have the right to criticise, we have the right to have the laws promulgated by Parliament; the government should govern and the president should ensure the balance between the various state institutions, and not govern, but let Parliament work," said Marko.UDMR Congress convened in the north-western city of Cluj-Napoca on Friday and Saturday to elect their new national leader. The only candidate was incumbent leader Kelemen Hunor. There were approximately 1,200 delegates and guests attending the event.