ForMin Aurescu calls excellent choice Andrei Muraru being picked Romania's ambassador to US

The proposal for Andrei Muraru to be Romania's ambassador to the United States is "an excellent choice" of President Klaus Iohannis, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday.

"It is an excellent choice, it is a very good choice of the President of Romania, and I fully endorse it. I have known Mr Muraru personally as a presidential adviser. I have worked closely with him and I am absolutely convinced that he will do an exceptional job in the United States as an ambassador," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy at the Parliament House.

Andrei Muraru has been a presidential adviser since 2014. He has worked at the Institute for the Investigation of the Crimes of Communism and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) since its establishment in 2006, holding various positions, from expert researcher to executive chairman in 2012-2014. In 2006-2009, he was an advisor to the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and an advisor to the director general of the National Archives of Romania. He was a member on the Board of Directors of the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation (TVR) in 2014. Between July and December 2014, he was a personal adviser to Klaus Iohannis, then national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL).He is the author of the 2017 book "Visinescu, tortionarul uitat. Inchisoarea, crimele, procesul," (Visinescu, the forgotten torturer. His years as a prison ward, crimes, trial); coordinator of the 2008 "Dictionarul penitenciarelor din Romania comunista (1945-1967)"(Dictionary of penitentiaries in communist Romania (1945-1967); the 2017 "Regele, comunistii si Coroana. Adevarata istorie a abdicarii lui Mihai I" (The king, the communists and the Crown. The true history of Mihai I's abdication) together with Alexandru Muraru," the 2020 "Revolutia din 1989. Invinsi si invingatori" (The 1989 Revolution. Losers and winners) together with Anneli Ute Gabanyi, Alexandru Muraru and Daniel Sandru), and co-author of the 2008 "O istorie a comunismului din Romania. Manual pentru liceu" (A history of communism in Romania. Handbook for high school), 2nd edition in 2009; 3rd edition in 2014.He was decorated by King Mihai for his contribution to the history of the Romanian monarchy with the medal King Mihai I for loyalty (2008) and for the activity at the head of IICCMER with the Crown of Romania in the rank of Officer medal in 2015. In 2019, Muraru was made a Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by Italy's President Sergio Mattarella.