ForMin Aurescu, Czech counterpart discuss support for Schengen, Eastern Partnership, Ukraine

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Wednesday with his Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, on the sidelines of the Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Bucharest, during which they discussed the results of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the future of the Eastern Partnership format and the current context generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)

According to the release, Bogdan Aurescu thanked his Czech counterpart for his participation in Bucharest not only in the NATO Ministerial, but also at the Munich Leaders Meeting, that the Romanian MAE hosted and co-organized with the Munich Security Conference.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union and welcomed the results achieved so far. In this context, the head of the Romanian diplomacy conveyed his appreciation for the support that the Czech Presidency of the EU Council gave and continues to give to our country's accession to the Schengen Area.

In his turn, Minister Jan Lipavsky emphasized that his country will continue to fully support this objective of maximum importance for Romania. The two ministers specifically discussed the continuation of the steps on this file.

"There was also an exchange of views regarding coordination in relation to the future of the Eastern Partnership format, in view of the working meeting that Minister Aurescu and his Czech, Polish and Swedish counterparts will host in Brussels on this topic, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in December, as well as the situation in the Western Balkans, with an emphasis on the situation in Kosovo," says the MAE release.

The current context generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine was also mentioned during the talks, with the active involvement of both Romania and the Czech Republic in the efforts at the European and international level to support Ukraine being highlighted.

"Ministers Bogdan Aurescu and Jan Lipavsky agreed that the two countries should coordinate in order to contribute to the efforts to bring to justice the authors of the crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine, under international legal instruments," the release states.

The Czech official accepted the invitation extended by his Romanian counterpart to pay a visit to Romania in the first part of next year. AGERPRES