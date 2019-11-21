ForMin Aurescu discusses with Estonian, Norwegian counterparts in context of participation in NATO ministers reunion in Brussels

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Bogdan Aurescu, had on Wednesday a meeting with his counterpart in Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, in the context of his participation in the NATO ministerial reunion in Brussels, both dignitaries manifesting their interest to continue cooperation in the realm of security and defence, MAE informs in a release.

The two ministers hailed the level of bilateral relations and convened on the importance of increasing commercial trade and investments between the two countries.

The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized Romania's interest in deepening cooperation with Estonia in the realm of e-governance and digitization and underlined the positive dynamic recorded in this year regarding cyberdefence.

Bogdan Aurescu and Urmas Reinsalu also underlined the interest in continuing cooperation in the realm of defence and security, including the B9 format, starting from the similarity in positions regarding the security situation on the eastern flank of NATO.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu hailed the good cooperation with Estonia within the Three Seas Initiative, including the perspective of the next Summit which will be hosted by Estonia next year and discussed in detail together with his counterpart the objectives of this summit, starting from Romania's expertise accumulated by organizing the successful summit of the Initiative in 2018, hosted by President Klaus Iohannis," the release shows.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also had, on Wednesday, a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, according to the MAE.

The discussions of the two ministers focused on the perspectives of bilateral relations and cooperation in security, revealing the very good level of Romanian-Norwegian relations. Furthermore, Bogdan Aurescu hailed the contribution of Norway to the Norwegian Financial Mechanisms and the European Economic Space, through which Romania benefits from 502.5 million euro for the 2014-2021 period, for projects in the realm of civil society, social inclusion, justice, environment, research and innovation.

The discussions of the two ministers showed the similarities in approach and values that the two countries have in what regards cooperation within NATO, as well as the current security challenges in the Black Sea and the Arctic area, emphasizing the very good collaboration between Romania and Norway in this domain. In this context, the two ministers agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of security at the level of the two foreign ministries.

Furthermore, another domain of bilateral interest in which the two states desire to cooperate is that of combating climate change, the MAE release adds.