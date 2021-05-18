ForMin Aurescu: Extending Romanian presidency mandate of Community of Democracies represents recognition of Romania's credibility

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Bogdan Aurescu, salutes the extension of one more year - until September 2022 - for the Romanian presidency mandate in the Community of Democracies, mentioning that the decision represents "recognition of credibility and authentic commitment of Romania in the international plan for supporting rule of law, international law norms and fundamental liberties".

The decision was unanimously made on May 17, by the member states of the Governing Council of Community of Democracies (CoD), MAE specified in a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

In this sense, the Romanian presidency of the organization, exercised during the period of September 2019 - September 2021, was extended by another year.

"Extending Romania's mandate comes in exceptional conditions and takes place in the context of necessity of ensuring continuity and efficient management of the CoD activity, including as a result of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the calendar and format of some of the organization's activities. Extending Romania's mandate of the leadership of CoD was saluted by the Secretary General of CoD, Thomas Garret, and reconfirms the success of Romania's mandate and vision, at the helm of this forum, for consolidating and promoting global democratic values," MAE transmits.

According to the quoted source, within the extended mandate, Romania will continue to promote the importance of respecting the Warsaw Declaration of Principles, the founding document of CoD, as well as the framework offered by the Bucharest Declaration of June 2020.

Furthermore, Romania will continue promoting the main objectives for the CoD leadership, inter alia, promoting democracy on a global level, as a unique system which guarantees prosperity and durable development, facilitating the implication of young people in democratic processes, as well as the relationship between democratic processes and information technology, but also topics such as the role of equal chance opportunity in democratic processes and cooperation with civil societies.

"Romania is prepared to continue to undertake the necessary actions in order to achieve progress on the line of agenda priorities, established upon taking on the mandate for this inter-governmental forum," Bogdan Aurescu highlighted.

He added that there will be a continuation of the intense activity for promoting democratic values.

MAE also specifies that, throughout the duration of the first two years of Romania's presidency of CoD, there were several actions carried out which emphasized Romania's commitment in supporting the rule of law, namely protecting human rights and fundamental liberties, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community of Democracies (CoD) was founded in 2000, at the initiative of the USA, representing an inter-governmental, global-scale structure, which has as objectives to promote peaceful societies or a durable development, access to justice for all and to create efficient, responsible and inclusive institutions on all levels.