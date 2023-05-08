ForMin Aurescu, Garry Kasparov about the war started by Russia against Ukraine

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, received, on Monday, Garry Kasparov, the president of the Human Rights Foundation, former world chess champion and activist in the field of human rights, on the occasion of his visit to Romania, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Bogdan Aurescu and Garry Kasparov had an exchange of evaluations regarding the war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine, as well as regarding the options for countering the threats generated by Russia in economic and security terms, as well as those of a hybrid nature.The source adds that minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the firm condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the crimes committed by Russian troops and made a presentation of the multidimensional support given by our country to the neighboring state, emphasizing Romania's full solidarity with this country and the Ukrainian people. The minister of Foreign Affairs appreciated, in the context, the efforts of the Action Committee for Russia, founded by Garry Kasparov and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, against the effects of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and in support of the correct information of the Russian society regarding the realities on the ground.The two interlocutors expressed their deep concern regarding the serious deterioration of respect for fundamental human rights in the Russian Federation, states the MAE.In turn, Garry Kasparov presented a series of analyses and evaluations on the internal politics of the Russian Federation, with precise details on the efforts of the non-systemic opposition and Russian human rights defenders. He presented the activity of the Action Committee for Russia, including the expression of opposition to the aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. At the same time, he highlighted the need to continue and deepen the support of the international community for the Russian civil society.This is the second meeting of the Romanian minister of Foreign Affairs with Garry Kasparov, after the one on May 5, 2022.