ForMin Aurescu: International Criminal Court should act immediately to investigate crimes in Bucha

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has to act immediately to investigate the crimes committed in Bucha and other parts of Ukraine, for which Russia is accountable, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said after consulting with his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets, Agerpres reports.

Aurescu said that the need to coordinate the positions of the two countries amidst the current security developments marked by the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was underlined and strong condemnation was voiced of Russia's attacks on civilians."Today's consultations were very substantial, both in terms of intensifying our bilateral co-operation and in terms of coordinating our positions in the current security context marked by the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. (...) Obviously, the main subject of our discussion was the grave security situation in Ukraine, which affects not only the region but also the entire European and Euro-Atlantic area. We underlined the imperative of the Russian military actions in Ukraine being halted immediately, of the Russian troops withdrawing from the soil of this country, and we once again firmly and strongly condemned the attacks of Russia on civilians," said Aurescu.He added that, together with his Estonian counterpart, he strongly condemned the crimes committed in Bucha and other parts of Ukraine."Clearly, there is no doubt that Russia is accountable for these crimes, because they were committed in a part of Ukraine when the area was occupied by the Russian armed forces. And it is very important that all those who committed these acts be investigated, brought to justice and held accountable for their actions - it is the reason why both Romania and Estonia and other countries of the international community asked the court's prosecutor way back on March 2 to launch an investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide committed in Ukraine, including amidst the abusively started conflict, illegally launched by the Russian Federation on February 24. Given the context, we consider it extremely important that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the experts who are part of the prosecutor's office move immediately to Ukraine to start the investigation in the areas of Bucha and other towns and cities that are already under the control of the Ukrainian authorities, in order to gather evidence in such a way that the cases that will be investigated are extremely solid, so it is extremely important for the International Criminal Court to act immediately in this case," Aurescu said.The head of the Romanian diplomacy mentioned that ways of common coordination were analyzed, and also with other allies and partners in order to continue pressure on the Russian Federation, to extend the isolation of the Russian Federation in the world."Romania supported and continues to support the strongest possible response from the international community, including the adoption of new packages of EU sanctions that are robust, soundly grounded, and likely to deter Russia from further escalating the conflict. Talks are in full swing at EU level to pass an additional package of such sanctions. Today, we also talked about the importance of energy security at European level and to our countries, including in the context of implementing the necessary measures to eliminate dependencies on the Russian Federation. I also reiterated that it is important to continue the efforts for the energy security of Ukraine and Moldova, which have to get our support."Aurescu said also discussed at the meeting were the efforts that Romania made and continues to make to manage the situation of refugees from Ukraine, to support refugees entering Romania and wishing to remain in the country.Regarding economic co-operation, Aurescu said talks focused on ways to boost bilateral trade, which this year is almost 47% up on the previous year."I agreed with the minister that we must continue to support the efforts of our business communities in this regard, and I mentioned earlier a bilateral business forum that will be held. I am convinced that we will be able to identify new avenues for co-operation for our business people," said Aurescu.He added that part of the consultations was also co-operation in other areas, with emphasis on digital transformation."In fact, a first meeting of the bilateral working group on digital transformation took place last week, and the decision to set up the group was taken during a 2021 visit to Tallinn by President of Romania Mr Klaus Iohannis. The aim of the working group is to capitalise on Estonia's e-government experience amid Romania's efforts to implement digital solutions. We also discussed today the important contribution of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, where Romanian experts also participate," Aurescu said.