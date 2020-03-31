ForMin Aurescu, North Macedonia counterpart Dimitrov hold phone talk about COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone call on Tuesday with his North Macedonia's counterpart Nikola Dimitrov, as the two had to postpone a meeting on Tuesday in Skopje due to the COVID-19 pandemic evolution, a release by the Romanian MAE sent to AGERPRES reads.

The two ministers had an exchange of opinions on the combatting stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the importance of cooperation at European level and of international solidarity.

The Romanian chief diplomat congratulated his North-Macedonia counterpart for the decision adopted recently at European level, regarding the opening of accession negotiations of the North Macedonia to the EU. Aurescu reiterated Romania's constant support for the European perspective of North Macedonia, including throughout its rotating presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019.

Bogdan Aurescu also congratulated Nikola Dimitrov for finalising the ratification process of the Protocol of Accession to NATO, expressing his trust regarding "an excellent collaboration" with the North-Macedonia Republic within the North-Atlantic Organisation, since North Macedonia has officially become at the end of March, the 30th NATO allied state.

Minister Nikola Dimitrov thanked for the ceaseless and consistent support of Romania for the NATO accession and the European path of his country, including during Romania's the Presidency of the EU Council, in 2019, as well as subsequently.