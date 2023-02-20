ForMin Aurescu participates in the meeting of ForMins from EU member states, on Monday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Monday will participate in the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs from the EU member states - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which takes place in Brussels.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European foreign ministers will have an in-depth exchange of views regarding Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as well as regarding the situation in Afghanistan, and climate and energy diplomacy. The European officials will also address the developments in Iran, especially the human rights situation there and Iran's cooperation with Russia in the military field.On the sidelines of the FAC, the European foreign ministers will have an informal exchange of views, during a working lunch, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Nicu Popescu - an item introduced on the agenda at the proposal of the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu."The discussions regarding Russia's aggression against Ukraine take place in the context in which it has already been a year since the beginning of the war. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will reiterate solidarity with Ukraine and the need to maintain EU support for Ukraine as long as it is needed. He will also reaffirm our country's support for the EU to continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, and for the strengthening of the regime of sanctions against Russia and the international isolation of the aggressor state. He will also reiterate the importance of holding accountable those guilty of the atrocities in Ukraine, based on solid legal solutions. The head of Romanian diplomacy will further remind the multidimensional support offered by Romania to Ukraine since the first day of the war and will bring updates in what concerns the export of Ukrainian grains through Romania, which up to now have reached approximately 13 million tonnes," shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The same source specifies that, during the working lunch with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will refer to the recent developments in the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the recent inauguration of the new government in Chisinau and the Russian attempts to destabilize, and he will underscore Romania's firm position in this matter.At the same time, Bogdan Aurescu will highlight the need for EU support for the Republic of Moldova on all dimensions, in order to strengthen the resilience and stability of this state, as well as in order to anchor the Republic of Moldova irreversibly in the EU. He will thus support the rapid advancement of discussions regarding the strengthening of the security of the Republic of Moldova, including through the creation of an EU civilian mission dedicated to this state, and the continuation of financial assistance granted to this state through the European Peace Facility in the coming years. With regard to the European aspirations of Moldova, he will underscore its commitment to implement necessary reforms, undertaken by the new government, and will point out the priority areas of support for the immediately following period."The discussions regarding Afghanistan will take place in the context of the decisions taken by the de facto Taliban authorities regarding the restriction of women's access to education and withdrawal of their right to work in international non-governmental organizations operating in Afghanistan. The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs will underscored that, considering Romania's status as a member of the Human Rights Council over 2023-2025, our country will support a firm and principled response from the EU, including by sanctioning those responsible. The discussions regarding the situation in Iran will reconfirm EU's firm position in relation to the violent repression of the peaceful protests following the assassination of Mahsa Amini. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will express concern about the degradation of the human rights situation and support for maintaining a firm position of the EU, including through new sanctions," the same press release shows.Also, the discussions on climate and energy diplomacy will reconfirm EU's ambitions regarding the green transition, both internally and globally, as well as strengthen EU's message in relation to global partners to encourage an increase of their efforts in the climate and energy field, including from the perspective of the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the instrumentalization of energy against some states.