ForMin Aurescu: 'Romania fully supports immediate investigation of war crimes in Russian occupied teritories'

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that Romania fully supports the International Criminal Court and the immediate investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity, committed in territories occupied by Russia during the period of aggression.

"As the day started with a meeting with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, it is very important to express Romania's full support for the ICC and for the immediate investigation by the Court prosecutor of war crimes, crimes against humanity, committed in territories occupied by Russia throughout the period of aggression. Since those crimes were committed on those territories during Russia's occupation, from the perspective of international law, the responsibility belongs to Russia. But also all people that committed such crimes need to be investigated and prosecuted," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy, prior to the meeting of Foreign Ministers from EU member states - Foreign Affairs Council, which is taking place in Luxemburg.

He added that he supports, on behalf of Romania, the Prosecutor's appeal for more resources in terms of voluntary financial contributions and deployed staff, Agerpres.ro informs.

Furthermore, he congratulated the new package of sanctions against Russia, the fifth, and said that he will express "Romania's availability of continuing dialogue in regards to adopting new sanctions, in order to increase pressure on Russian authorities".

Regarding support for Ukraine, the Romanian Minister said that multi-dimensional assistance needs to be continued.

Bogdan Aurescu reiterated, in context, that Romania is a "firm supporter of accession" for Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia to the EU.

"We will grant assistance so that this process be as smooth as possible," he highlighted.