ForMin Aurescu: Romania will try to soon finalise agreement on development assistance to Moldova

Bogdan Aurescu

A new agreement on non-repayable assistance provided to Moldova by Romania will be made "as soon as possible," before a joint meeting of the national governments of the two countries, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday.

He held a joint news conference with his Moldovan counterpart Nicolae Popescu.

"We talked about the new draft agreement on non-repayable assistance, which will replace the 2010 agreement on the 100 million-euro grant, which unfortunately ran out in March despite Romania's efforts to keep it in force. But fear not, there is an opportunity in any kind of crisis. We will make a better and more comprehensive agreement with more areas and which will be even more efficient," said Aurescu, Agerpres informs.

He added that the agreement would also integrate the additional protocols already concluded, mentioning five such additional protocols that are in force.

"As for the amount we will allocate under the new agreement, we have not yet reached a final decision, but we are examining the possibility of increasing the amount to at least 100 million euros, as originally planned, out of which around 32 million euros have been spent, leaving in place almost 68 million euros. But we hope to add to the amount, yet without making a formal, definitive commitment," added the Romanian minister.

