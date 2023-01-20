ForMin Aurescu, Slovenian counterpart discuss Romania's accession to Schengen Area

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Friday with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, on the sidelines of the participation in the World Economic Forum 53rd Annual Meeting, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Minister Aurescu thanked for the firm support given by Slovenia in favor of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and reiterated the arguments regarding the substantial added value of Romania's admission to the free movement area for the consolidation of security at the level of the entire European Union, Agerpres informs.

In her turn, Minister Fajon reconfirmed the fact that Slovenia will continue to support Romania as actively as possible, including in discussions with other European partners, in order to successfully complete this file.

The MAE also shows that the meeting reconfirmed the very good level of the bilateral political dialogue, the two ministers agreeing to create a plan for bilateral contacts between the authorities of the two states for this year. Minister Aurescu gladly accepted his counterpart's invitation to visit Slovenia.

At the same time, the two ministers emphasized the need to continue cooperation at the regional level, especially within the framework of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) and the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), also aimed at ensuring regional stability in the current geopolitical landscape.