ForMin Aurescu: So far, interests of Romania, Romanian citizens not affected by situation in Iraq, ME region

Until now, the interest of Romania and of the Romanian citizens were not affected by the current situation in Iraq and the Middle East region, stated, on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu.

The head of Romanian diplomacy is participating in the joint session of the Foreign Policy and Defence Committees of the Senate, together with National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca. The topic of the hearing of the two ministers is the current situation in the Middle East.Referring to this situation, Aurescu said that "there are serious concerns" and an escalation of the conflict may affect the regional situation."Up to now, the interests of Romania and of the Romanian citizens were not directly affected," he said.Furthermore, Aurescu emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation of the Romanian citizens in the region.In regards to Romania's position towards the conflict in the Middle East, "Romania has coordinated and will continue to coordinate with partners in the EU and NATO," the minister stated.