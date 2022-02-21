ForMin Aurescu to participate in meeting of Foreign ministers of EU Member States, in Brussels

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate, on Monday, in the meeting of Foreign ministers of EU Member States - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will take place in Brussels.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will present the Romanian side's assessment of the current state of the crisis in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region and the impact on Euro-Atlantic security, including from the worrying perspective of an armed aggression."The Romanian Foreign Minister will support the need to continue efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the current crisis, while concluding as soon as possible a comprehensive package of sanctions as a firm and credible EU response to escalation, in close coordination with the USA, UK, Canada. In context, he will emphasize the need to support other Eastern partners, especially the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, in parallel with the support given to Ukraine, the whole region facing security risks in the current context. He will recall the importance of EU-NATO coordination," the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) reports.Also during a meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for an exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine and EU support, the Romanian Foreign Minister will reiterate solidarity with Ukraine, including in the context of recent challenges, and will back the continued EU support for the resilience of the country. He will also reiterate his support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.The EU-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting is a resumption of dialogue in this format after a six-year break. Given the global and regional developments and the positive dynamics in the Gulf region and the relations between these countries and the EU and the EU member states, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs will advocate for a new EU approach towards the Gulf partners. (Agerpres)