ForMin Aurescu welcomes AutoVortex team, winner at FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday welcomed to the ministry headquarters the members of the Romanian robotics team AutoVortex, the winners of the first prize and of gold medals at the "FTC Russia 2021" - FIRST Tech Challenge international competition held in the Russian Federation, April 23-25, report agerpres.

Aurescu congratulated the members of the AutoVortex team - students aged between 13 and 18 - as well as their coach Ionut Valentin Panea, their mentors and their parents, both on their recent victory and for the series of international successes that the AutoVortex team has consistently recorded since its establishment in 2012, reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), in recognition of the excellent results of the members of the AutoVortex team, Aurescu presented each of them with honorary diplomas from MAE.The team thanked Aurescu for the support provided by the MAE in the form of consular assistance and the temporary issuance of service passports to the team members, which made it possible for AutoVortex to travel to the Russian Federation in the context of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.The head of the Romanian diplomacy assured that MAE is ready to continue to support such valuable initiatives and wished the team a lot of success in the future competitions, as well as in the careers they will choose in the future. He also mentioned the possibility that, if they do not choose technical professions, they can consider a diplomatic career, given that they have already contributed, through scientific diplomacy, to the promotion of Romania's image.The meeting at the MAE headquarters was also an opportunity for the AutoVortex team to introduce to the minister two robots that won team Romania the first prize.The AutoVortex robotics team that participated in the contest, April 23-25 consisted of Dimitrie Cudrici (11th grade), Andrei-Laurentiu Radu (11th grade), Razvan Boabes (9th grade), Andrei Dunuta (11th grade), Stefan Caraenache (9th grade), Theodor Vasile (7th grade), Ana Lipianu (12th grade), Carina Grec (11th grade), Razvan Milea (9th grade), Catrinel Amariei (11th grade), Luca Rusu (9th grade), Radu Ungureanu (10th grade).