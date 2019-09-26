ForMin Manescu interested in European Parliament accepting Romania's next nomination for European Commissioner

Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu said on Thursday that she is interested in Romania's next nomination to the post of European Commissioner being accepted by the European Parliament.

Initially, Manescu said she did not want to comment on this subject, but when asked if she was interested in this position given media reports that she could be Romania's next proposal for the job, the minister said that it is important that the future nomination be accepted."I would not comment. (...) I am interested in the next [nomination for] commissioner being accepted in the European Parliament. That is what interests me," she said, in a statement to the media in New York.Rovana Plumb's nomination for the portfolio of European Commissioner for Transport was rejected Thursday by the Legal Committee of the European Parliament, MEP Siegfried Muresan announced Thursday in a Facebook post.