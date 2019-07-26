ForMin Manescu: Romania would probably have to nominate a woman for the European Commissioner office

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated on Thursday that Romania would probably have to nominate a women for the European Commissioner office, arguing that Romanian Ambassador to the European Union Luminita Odobescu is very experienced and she has proven that she can manage very complicated things.

"I've heard, perhaps from the same sources. (...) Looking at how things settled, it's very likely that Romania should have to nominate a woman. This is very clear, there are very few positions remaining, 13 out of 10, according to the gender balance, they must be women. Romania may also be required to nominate this time, too, a woman, which wouldn't be bad, it wouldn't be a problem. Luminita Odobescu is a very experienced Ambassador and a person who proved that she can manage very complicated things," Manescu told Antena 3 private television station, when asked to comment on the pieces of information emerging in the public space according to which Ambassador Luminita Odobescu could be Romania's next European Commissioner.When asked whether there are more names spread around for this office, Manescu stated that she doesn't know, but that it is possible."Anything is possible. (...) The decision rests with the Prime Minister, but it's very important to be a person with experience and a person who is truly respected there, in Brussels, and I believe that Luminita is very respected," Foreign Affairs Minister Manescu stated.