ForMin Melescanu meets MP members of friendship group with Romania, stresses specialness of French-Romanian relations

At a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Friendship Parliamentary Group with Romania in the French National Assembly, Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu highlighted the special nature of the Franco-Romanian relations and the prospects for its consolidation amidst preparations for large-scale events in the bilateral relationship: the Romania-France season, the Celebration of the Centennial of Romania's December 1, 1918 Greater Union, Romania holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), Melescanu pointed out during the meeting on Wednesday the very good political dialogue a decade since the launch of the strategic partnership, as well as the density of the high-level meetings envisaged for the coming period able to deepen the Romanian-French co-operation."At the same time, he pointed to intense interpersonal contacts and the cultural as well as linguistic affinities between the two countries, mentioning the important contribution of the Romanian community of France to the economic, social and cultural dynamics of France, as well as the consistent role that the French community of Romania plays in society. In the same context, the importance of decentralised co-operation, which already has an important tradition, was mentioned."MAE points out that, regarding the economic level of the bilateral relationship, Melescanu welcomed the consistent presence of French investment in Romania, as well as the intensity of trade between the two countries, which reached 8.23 billion euros in 2017, showing that "the intense economic relations between Romania and France are the reflection of the quality of their bilateral strategic relationship."According to MAE, the French delegation welcomed the excellent relations between the two countries and expressed major interest in intensifying the dialogue, including at parliamentary level, and in coordinating on matters of common interest, in view of Romania taking over the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019."The French lawmakers praised the joint launching of the Romania-France Season, a major public diplomacy project that will contribute to a better understanding of the two countries. They also congratulated Romania on its significant contribution to the promotion of La Francophonie and its major role as a pillar of Francophonie in the region," according to MAE.The French delegation was made up of Andre Chassaigne (GDR), chairman of the Democratic Left and Republican Party of the National Assembly, the chair of the Romania-France Parliamentary Friendship Group; Carole Bureau-Bonnard (REM), vice-president of the National Assembly, vice-president of the Friendship Group; Hubert Julien-Laferriere (REM), vice-president of the group; MP Nicolas Forissier (LR), secretary of the group; Jeanine Dubie (NI), secretary of the group; Laurence Trastour-Isnart (LR), member of the group; Lucian Iordache, executive secretary of the group.The delegation was accompanied by Michele Ramis, the ambassador of France to Romania, and by Simona Bucura-Oprescu, chair of Romania's Chamber of Deputies' Parliamentary Friendship Group with the French Republic.