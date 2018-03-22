ForMin Melescanu: Quantitative, qualitative assessment of ambassadors has started

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Thursday he has begun assessing Romania's ambassadors, adding that he has received all the requested documents and that he will make a "quantitative and qualitative" assessment.

Asked if the assessment of ambassadors has started, as requested by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, Melescanu replied: "Yes, of course, it has. We received virtually from all the embassies the documents (...) and we are trying to make a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the answers."He mentioned that issues related to the promotion of economic interests are a priority, noting that the Foreign Ministry (MAE) should create contacts for business opportunities."Of course, issues related to the promotion of economic interests are a priority, including under our governance program. What the ministry can do and must do is open doors, create contacts that allow state-run or privately-owned companies to enjoy business opportunities. That has been done to a great extent, but there is still room for the better," Melescanu said hinting to the discontent expressed by Dragnea over the activity of several ambassadors at an economic level.According to Melescanu, MAE employs career diplomats, but there are "sometimes political appointments" in embassy management teams, as is the case in other countries as well."There are only career people in the MAE; admission is by competition, so all those who work in the embassies are professionals, so to say. As for the embassy management team, they are mostly run by ambassadors coming from the MAE, but sometimes there are also political appointments, as is also the case in other bigger and more democratic countries than Romania," said Melescanu.Dragnea, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, announced last week that he is waiting for the foreign minister to look into the advantages brought to Romania by each and every mission chief or commercial attache, adding that the issue will be discussed in the ruling coalition as well.

AGERPRES .