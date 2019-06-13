ForMin Melescanu speaks with SEcretary General of Oman's Foreign Affairs Ministry on developments in Middle East

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu received on Thursday Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, currently on an official visit to Romania.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) for Agerpres, the head of the Romanian diplomacy, "conveyed appreciations for the moderate and constructive approach that the Sultanate of Oman manifested in its foreign policy and stressed the importance of the presence of Oman's delegation in Romania, both in terms of relaunching the consultation mechanism between the two ministries, and from the perspective of promoting initiatives to extend the framework of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest."

The dialogue also occasioned a review of the themes of interest on the international and regional agenda, with emphasis on recent developments in the Middle East, informs the quoted source.