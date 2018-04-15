ForMin Melescanu to attend FAC meeting on Monday; situation in Syria included on agenda

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu participates on Monday in the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting, which is to take place in Luxembourg, with the situation in Syria featuring on the agenda.

According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) other important topics included on the agenda are: the situation in Iran, the relationship between the European Union and the Russian Federation, the EU's external financial instruments, respectively, in the context of the future Post-2020 Multi-annual Financial Framework.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (HR) Federica Mogherini will inform the foreign affairs ministers of the EU member states about the latest developments in Gaza and Venezuela.

Moreover, within an informal working lunch, the foreign affairs ministers will have an exchange of views regarding the developments in the Western Balkans, with an emphasis on the security dimension.

AGERPRES